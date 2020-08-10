Rotary Club and TriCounty Link dedicate Little Free Library

A new Little Free Library has been installed inside of the TriCounty Link parking lot located on the Berlin G Myers Parkway near Gahagan Road.
The “take one, leave one,” model of the Little Free Library encourages book-sharing and helps make books more available in the community. There are no strings attached; no membership required and no fees are collected. The Little Free Library is designed in a way so that books are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The new Little Free Library is a collaboration between members of the Rotary Club of Summerville, TriCounty Link, and several local businesses including Main Street Reads , Mr. Sign & Graphics.
TriCounty Link Transit Supervisor, Rhonda Johnson joined Rotary Club of Summerville members for a dedication on Friday.
One of the six areas of focus of Rotary International is literacy. In an effort to increase literacy, Rotary clubs worldwide have found different ways to promote literacy to people everywhere.
In Summerville, the Rotary Club provides dictionaries annually to Dorchester District Two third graders. Additionally, the club started its “Gift of Literacy” service project by providing new mothers at Summerville Medical Center with an early reader book upon discharge from the hospital. Earlier this year the club also established the “NICU Library” at the hospital which allows parents, nurses, and volunteers the opportunity to read to newborns within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
To find out more about the other Little Free Libraries located throughout Summerville, vist https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.