Robby Robbins reappointed to SCDOT

Summerville’s Robby Robbins was reappointed to a second term as a member of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission on Wednesday. Robbins represents the First Congressional District and was originally appointed in 2016. Robbins served as Vice-Chairman in 2018 and Chairman in 2019.
“I am again honored to continue serving the citizens of the First Congressional District as their SCDOT Commissioner," Robbins said. "We are well underway implementing our ten-year plan to improve the roads and bridges in our state. I look forward to continuing that progress and seeing the significant projects in our district to successful completion.”
Robbins is a civil and criminal litigation attorney at Thurmond Kirchner & Timbes Law Firm practicing in the Summerville office. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the USC School of Law. He was also a First Circuit Deputy Solicitor from 1997-2003 and First Circuit Solicitor in 2004. Robbins was a member of the Dorchester County Sales Tax Transportation Authority from 2004 to 2015, and has served on the Charleston Area Transportation Study Committee (CHATS) since 2010.