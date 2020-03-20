Retailers and local restaurants ‘adapt to a new normal’ amid quickly spreading pandemic

Many Americans are facing unemployment and financial despair amid the crippling economic effect of COVID-19 but there are ways to step up and support local entrepreneurs.
In Summerville more than a dozen locally-owned restaurants are offering curbside pickup or deliveries while boutiques and speciality shops have quickly begun selling merchandise online.
“Overall, the small business community is definitely feeling the challenges associated with the coronavirus,” said Michael Lisle, economic development coordinator for the Town of Summerville. “Retail shops and restaurants across Summerville are adapting to the “new normal” as quickly and as best they can.”
Lisle said the town is working with Summerville DREAM and the Greater Summerville Chamber to assess how local small businesses are doing, how their services are being impacted, and what they’re doing in response.
“The Governor’s order suspending dine-in activity for restaurants has been tough, but many of ours are adapting with takeout service and some are offering delivery via staff or app (DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.) as well,” Lisle said.
He is keeping a running list of available restaurant and retail services online at and updating as new information becomes available.
Here are a few of the local shops that are open for business but also abiding by Gov. McMaster’s orders.
Sculpted Lotus Yoga, a yoga studio located on Main Street in Summerville, has begun live streaming classes on Zoom. Four Green Fields Gifts located on Short Central, is taking phone and website orders for shipment, pick- up, and local deliveries, Tweedle Beedle Baby + Children’s Store, located in Nexton Square, only opened its doors this month but has now had to shutter them and sell online. Shoppers can purchase online and have items delivered or pick up orders at the store.
Sweetwater 123 has spread out its outdoor tables to meet the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that specify keeping at least six feet of distance from other people. The Summerville restaurant is also offering call ahead, curbside pickup of family-sized meals.
Coastal Coffee Roasters has offered fresh coffee and meals from a curbside pickup and also continues to offer local produce from area farmers. Cuppa Manna is providing take out orders.
Myles and Jun Yakitori, located on Bacons Bridge Road, is offering curbside pickup and the option of purchasing gift cards to use at a future date.
In the Oakbrook area, Swig and Swine is offering curbside pickup and on Dorchester Road, the Charleston Bakery & Delicatessen is offering curbside pickup and delivery.