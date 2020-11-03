Results in Dorchester County races roll in

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. Stay with journalscene.com as results become available from national, state and local reporting agencies. CLICK HERE to receive breaking news alerts.
RESULTS
President and Vice President (Vote For 1)
Total South Carolina counties reporting: 24%
(GRN) Howie Hawkins | Angela Walker, 2,197
(REP) Donald J Trump | Michael R Pence (I), 442,734
(ALN) Roque Rocky De La Fuente | Darcy G Richardson, 595
(LIB) Jo Jorgensen | Jeremy Spike Cohen, 7,781
(DEM) Joseph R Biden | Kamala D Harri, 349,790
U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)
Counties Reporting: 37%
(C) Bill Bledsoe, 10,619
(R) Lindsey Graham, 436,107
(D) Jaime Harrison, 356,215
Write-in, 710
U.S. House of Rep., District 1 (Vote For 1)
(R) Nancy Mace, 60,569
(D) Joe Cunningham, 62,712
U.S. House of Rep., District 6 (Vote For 1)
(C) Mark Hackett, 100
(R) John McCollum, 4,851
(D) James E Jim Clyburn, 12,183
State Senate, District 38 (Vote For 1)
(R) Sean Bennett, 24,284
(D) John Lowe, 15,229
State Senate, District 39 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: 20%
(R) Tom Connor, 6,827
(D) Vernon Stephens, 6,648
State Senate, District 41 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: 20%
(R) Sandy Senn, 8,535
(D) Sam Skardon, 8,436
State Senate, District 44 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: 20%
(R) Brian Adams, 982
(D) Debbie Chatman Bryant, 1,355
State House of Representatives, District 94 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: 20%
(R) Gil Gatch, 7,002
(D) Patricia Cannon, 3,947
State House of Representatives, District 97 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: 20%
(R) Mandy W Kimmons, 10,387
(D) Ronee De Canio, 5,853
State House of Representatives, District 109 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: XX/XX
(L) Rodney Travis
(D) Deon Tedder
State House of Representatives, District 114 (Vote For 1)
Total precincts reporting: XX/XX
(R) Lin Bennett, 5,223
(ALN) Brad Jayne, 232
(D) Ed Sutton, 3,604
Dorchester School District 2 (Vote For 3)
Total precincts reporting: 66%
Evan Guthrie, 14,543
Barbara Crosby, 13,793
Ashley Wimberly, 13,229
Lisa H Tupper, 13,206
James Weaver, 10,350
Frankie Staropoli, 8,702
Brooks Moore, 7,927
Louis Smith, 7,115
Chris Digby, 7,054
Write-in, 491
Dorchester County Sheriff
Total precincts reporting: 12%
(R) LC Knight 20,146
(D) Trumaine Moorer 15,585