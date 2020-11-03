You have permission to edit this article.
ELECTION RESULTS

Results in Dorchester County races roll in

Nancy Mace falling behind; Lindsey Graham surges; Guthrie, Crosby, Wimberly ahead in DD2 race in early count

  • Updated
Count begins on historic election
Candidates and their supporters campaign into the early evening in downtown Summerville and the rest of the area.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. Stay with journalscene.com as results become available from national, state and local reporting agencies. CLICK HERE to receive breaking news alerts.

RESULTS

President and Vice President (Vote For 1)

Total South Carolina counties reporting: 24%

(GRN) Howie Hawkins | Angela Walker, 2,197

(REP) Donald J Trump | Michael R Pence (I), 442,734

(ALN) Roque Rocky De La Fuente | Darcy G Richardson, 595

(LIB) Jo Jorgensen | Jeremy Spike Cohen, 7,781

(DEM) Joseph R Biden | Kamala D Harri, 349,790

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

Counties Reporting: 37%

(C) Bill Bledsoe, 10,619

(R) Lindsey Graham, 436,107

(D) Jaime Harrison, 356,215

Write-in, 710

U.S. House of Rep., District 1 (Vote For 1)

(R) Nancy Mace, 60,569

(D) Joe Cunningham, 62,712

U.S. House of Rep., District 6 (Vote For 1)

(C) Mark Hackett, 100

(R) John McCollum, 4,851

(D) James E Jim Clyburn, 12,183

State Senate, District 38 (Vote For 1)

(R) Sean Bennett, 24,284

(D) John Lowe, 15,229

State Senate, District 39 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: 20%

(R) Tom Connor, 6,827

(D) Vernon Stephens, 6,648

State Senate, District 41 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: 20%

(R) Sandy Senn, 8,535

(D) Sam Skardon, 8,436

State Senate, District 44 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: 20%

(R) Brian Adams, 982

(D) Debbie Chatman Bryant, 1,355 

State House of Representatives, District 94 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: 20%

(R) Gil Gatch, 7,002

(D) Patricia Cannon, 3,947

State House of Representatives, District 97 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: 20%

(R) Mandy W Kimmons, 10,387

(D) Ronee De Canio, 5,853

State House of Representatives, District 109 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: XX/XX

(L) Rodney Travis

(D) Deon Tedder

State House of Representatives, District 114 (Vote For 1)

Total precincts reporting: XX/XX

(R) Lin Bennett, 5,223

(ALN) Brad Jayne, 232

(D) Ed Sutton, 3,604

Dorchester School District 2 (Vote For 3)

Total precincts reporting: 66%

Evan Guthrie, 14,543

Barbara Crosby, 13,793

Ashley Wimberly, 13,229

Lisa H Tupper, 13,206

James Weaver, 10,350

Frankie Staropoli, 8,702

Brooks Moore, 7,927

Louis Smith, 7,115

Chris Digby, 7,054

Write-in, 491

Dorchester County Sheriff

Total precincts reporting: 12%

(R) LC Knight 20,146

(D) Trumaine Moorer 15,585