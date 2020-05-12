Restrictions roll back in Summerville

As many states begin to roll back restrictions meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, South Carolina is also gradually opening its economy and public spaces.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said he’s heard from residents who believe all restrictions should be lifted, and he has heard from residents who wish for the town to remain in some form of lockdown amid the global pandemic. He said the feedback has been even among the differing opinions.
“I do feel our citizens are being cautious and taking personal responsibility in regard to gathering or crowds,” Waring said.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster gave the OK for salons, gyms and other close-contact businesses to open back up. In recent weeks restaurants were also given the go-ahead to reopen dining rooms at half capacity. Retail stores also reopened this month.
Waring said for the most part, he has noticed residents accepting a ‘new normal’ by making precautionary measures a part of their daily routines.
“I have learned that our people are the greatest in South Carolina,” Waring said. “I have been thankful for the words of encouragement, the prayers offered for our Town and me as Mayor. I am grateful our citizens have been trying to support our local businesses as they can. We are a strong community and will come out stronger on the other side.”
So far there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within town council or town staff, according to Waring.
Monthly town council and standing committee meetings will meet virtually in May but Waring said he expects they will meet in-person in June.
To view the live stream of the May 14 meeting, click the ‘live streaming’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website.
Council members and staff will meet through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones.
Public comments for posted agenda items will be accepted by email at publiccomments@summervillesc.gov through 4:30 p.m. Thursday.