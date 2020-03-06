Residents show support for downtown hotel but question location

Some Summerville residents are supportive of the concept for a downtown boutique hotel, but they want to know its location before moving forward with specifics.
About 75 people gathered Thursday evening at a public listening session held at the Public Works Art Center and hosted by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. It was the first of two listening sessions hosted and run by the Chamber but they are not in partnership with the Town of Summerville.
“We were very pleased with the attendance and participation,” said Rita Berry, President/CEO of the Chamber. “We were able to hear a lot of varying opinions and concerns and every voice was heard.”
Berry said it appeared that most of the people in attendance were in favor of a boutique hotel in the downtown area but they wanted to ensure that a hotel “is a true reflection of Summerville.”
Another listening session is scheduled for Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Public Works Art Center. Following that session, Berry will present a full report to the Summerville Town Council at a public meeting.
Both sessions are moderated by consultant David McNair, founder of the McNair Group. On Thursday McNair took several polls, asking the audience to weigh in on different aspects such as size and whether the hotel should offer meeting space.
Kevin Carrow expressed concern that a large hotel would “overwhelm the historic district,” especially if it were too tall. Others questioned the economic feasibility. Peter Gorman pointed out that there are already a bundle of hotels near Interstate 26.
Heyward Hutson asked if the hotel would be located inside of the historic district itself or on a property across the railroad tracks. Barbara Dunning added that the key to planning for the hotel is to first select the location.
“The space that is picked has to designate what the project is,” Dunning said.
McNair said the project is still in the conceptual stage and a location has yet to be determined. He said the object of the listening session is to garner feedback about a potential hotel in the historic district. Berry added that other properties up to Highway 78 are also a possibility.
Several in attendance were strongly in favor of the project, including Todd Davenport, who said he has stayed in boutique hotels in downtown Anderson, downtown Florence, downtown Hartsville, Greenville and Beaufort.
“Every one of those towns have beautiful little boutique hotels on town square that have worked comfortably,” Davenport said. “Four of them have rooftop bars which are not loud places and each of them have small meeting spaces that were able to accommodate...they’ve done them tastefully and respectfully.”
Community members that cannot attend the listening session on Tuesday are encouraged to submit their feedback at www.greatersummerville.org.