Red Cross needs blood donations

The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as the COVID-19 outbreak threatens the availability of the nation's supply. Anyone who is healthy and feeling well is asked please help save lives.
Stop by the Red Cross Blood Mobile at Summerville Medical Center's Main Entrance to donate blood. Blood donation is a safe process. In addition to the Red Cross's standard procedures, they will be doing a pre-donation temperature screening before entering the mobile, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and more.
Go to RedCrossBlood.org to sign up in advance.