Quilt of valor presentation honors local veterans

When Deborah Peek of Givhans wanted to find a special way to honor her father and father-in-law, she turned to a special organization, the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Peek’s father, Lester McCurry, had served in the Air Force from 1950-1970 achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
Her husband Mike Peek’s father, Sanford E. Peek, was in the Navy from 1952 to 1972 and rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Both men served during the time of the Vietnam War.
To date, Quilts of Valor, a 501c3 group, has presented gorgeous quilts to more than 252,370 veterans. Both active duty and living veterans are eligible to be nominated.
Sandi Hawthorne and her sister Karen Zimmerman are quiltmakers who volunteer to help the organization by using their talents to show their appreciation and love to veterans. The sisterly duo has made more than 800 Quilts of Valor by each working on different aspects of the quilts.
Zimmerman was able to attend an outdoor celebration of the two men at the Peek’s home in Givhans on Aug. 23 to present a quilt to each of the veterans.
The men had been told they were going to have cake and ice cream at a small gathering.
They were surprised when they arrived at the Peeks’ home to see a tent set up and seats of honor for them.
Zimmerman spoke to the relatives present and handed the quilts to family delegates who wrapped their fathers in the patriotic textiles of red, white and blue.
The eldest son of CPO Sanford Peek is his son, Sammy Peek. Cynthia M. Putman placed her father’s quilt around his shoulders.
Organization leaders said it allows veterans to feel the warmth and love everyday citizens have for them, which can be part of a healing process. Those present enjoyed refreshments that included a USAF and a USN cake for their respective service branch.
The honorees and their families said they appreciated the program and generosity of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.