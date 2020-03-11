I can’t remember a time in our 62-year marriage that we didn’t have at least one dog.
But I can remember only one instance when we actually sat down and said, “Let’s get a dog,” and then went out together and got one.
Most of the other times it was all my late husband Jim’s fault. He’d come home with some canine tucked behind his back, a look of guile on that Irish face and usually the assurance that “it’s just for the weekend.” (Our last three-day-dog was with us six years.)
Puppies were his greatest weakness. We got our first when our marriage was only six weeks old and we had barely unpacked in our efficiency apartment in Texas. Jim came home with a six-week-old beagle mix he had already named Mickey. “This little guy was born when we were getting married, isn’t that great?” he enthused. “He was must have been meant for us!” (I’d heard a version of this comment all too often.) I was so totally impressed with the love my husband bestowed on that little creature, that my first thought was to put my arms around my mate and hug him. Ten years later when he appeared with a tiny wiggly black pup after we had just moved with our four children (two in diapers) into a tiny and temporary house trailer, I was totally unimpressed and just wanted to slug him.
In between he indulged in his other greatest weakness, rescuing dogs. One followed him home, one was found in the woods, one was ejected during an auto wreck and abandoned when his owner was hauled off to jail, and one was seen wandering along Main Street in Summerville. In the latter case about three dozen people were eating in a downtown restaurant when a man stuck his head in the door and asked “Anybody own this curly haired dog in the road? He’s going to get hit by a car if somebody doesn’t go out there and get him.” You’ve already guessed which one of those 36 people got up, went out, scooped up the dog and put him in his truck to bring home “just for the weekend.”
We’ve had males and females. (Often we had both.) We’ve had pure breeds, half breeds and what is euphemistically termed “blends.” These have included the aforementioned beagles, shelties, schnauzers, and various Heinz 57 mixes. Jim hadn’t stumbled across any designer dogs, so we didn’t have any of those. But when, notice I don’t even bother with “if” he ever did, I would have suggested he look for some of the following breeding combo possibilities I read about in a column by Bill Kirby of the Augusta Chronicle (Jim’s hometown Georgia paper):
A Pointer and a Setter – Poinsetter, a traditional Christmas pet; Pekingese and a Lhasa Apso – a Peekasso, an abstract dog; Newfoundland and a Basset Hound – a Newfound Asset Hound, a dog for financial advisers; Terrier and a Bulldog – Terribull, a dog prone to awful mistakes; Deerhound and a Terrier – Derriere, a dog that’s true to the end. Lastly, a Bull Terrier and a Shih Tzu.
Well, as we once had one of the latter, maybe I won’t comment on that one. But you get my meaning.