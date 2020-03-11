Puppies were his greatest weakness

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.