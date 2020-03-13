Public Works Art Center receives Htax funds to complete final renovations

Summerville’s first community art center has received hospitality and accommodations tax funds to complete final renovations on the historic building located in downtown Summerville.
Will Rizzo, board president for the Public Works Art Center, said the nonprofit has already put $197,875 into the building renovations and construction. The majority of those funds were sourced from mostly small community donations, tax grants, and gifts from local community organizations, he said.
In addition, volunteers have generously invested countless hours of labor to transform the building from its previous form as an office for the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works, into a thriving art center.
“We are asking for the town’s help to get across the finish line,” Rizzo said during the March finance committee meeting on Monday.
Rizzo asked for the town to consider giving $180,000 of hospitality and accommodations tax funds to finish construction of the bottom of the building. The majority of the organizations’ revenue will come from downstairs where the majority of artists' spaces and classroom spaces are located.
Since opening the top floor in February, Rizzo said more than 1,000 people have already visited the art center. More than 50 percent of those visitors have been from outside of the Summerville area.
Those people have been able to explore two art galleries at no cost, attend private and public events, take art classes, hear live music, explore an artisan night market, and attend community meetings, Rizzo said.
“We believe that art is for all, we offer both free and affordable classes for all ages and abilities, free exhibition galleries and free events,” Rizzo said.
Councilman Aaron Brown thanked the Public Works Art Center board members for their hard work and said he recently toured the facility to learn more about what the organization offers. He said he would like the art center to work at increasing its diversity and said he would help direct people to the art center in an effort to add more diversity to the board.
Councilman Terry Jenkins praised the nonprofit and said they are a “wonderful example” of how the town’s hospitality and accommodations tax funds should be used.
He said the town goes through an “excruciating” process every year, trying to define how much to give away to different organizations and many of those have little chance at staying in existence without help from the town. In contrast, the Public Works Art Center is an example of a group of people who have come together to do something for the community, he said.
“They proved themselves first, they spent their money, their time first and they have come to us for help,” Jenkins said. “I think this is a wonderful way for us to use HAT taxes for things that we know are going to be a success rather than taking the guesses that we have taken in the past. Well done.”
Mayor Ricky Waring echoed Jenkins and said “very well done.”
During the full council meeting on Thursday, council members unanimously approved the request. In the fall, the town granted a request from Summerville DREAM to provide a $130,000 investment from the town’s hospitality fund to get a seasonal ice rink up and running.
This year, the town is expecting to generate about $4.3 million from the 2 percent h-tax brought in when people buy prepared food and beverages.