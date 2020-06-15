Public Works Art Center purchases building

from page A1
One year after signing a lease for the historic building located in downtown Summerville, the Public Works Art Center now owns its building.
The nonprofit organization previously rented the space but recently purchased the building after getting a loan. It paid just shy of $1 million for the former post office and Summerville Commissioners of Public Works office located at 135 West Richardson Avenue. The PWAC also spent more than $300,000 on renovations to transform the building into a community art center.
Jana Riley, executive director of the center, said funds for renovations were raised within the community, including a $25,000 gift from the Junior Service League, who sponsored the Children’s Classroom.
“We were able to begin the renovations with the financial support of generous donors giving all levels of donations: from quarters thrown into our donation boxes at Third Thursday to Founding Donors giving $5,000, every penny was meaningful and used in the most responsible way possible,” Riley said.
The nonprofit was able to complete the renovations with the support of the Town of Summerville, who helped them cross the finish line by allocating hospitality and accommodations tax dollars toward their mission.
Riley added that the nonprofit accomplished purchasing the building because the Summerville CPW- who championed the nonprofit’s mission- offered the group a truly fair price, and professionals at First National Bank made it all possible with a great rate.
“We are here to stay,” Riley said. “We are completing our remodeling to the downstairs this month, which will open up nine additional studios, a pottery shop, a printmaking shop, a classroom, and a children’s art center.”
Board members and volunteers will paint the downstairs studios and classrooms in an effort to keep costs to a minimum. They are adding a boutique gift shop as well.
There are two shows currently on exhibition. The first is titled “Alone Together.” It features the works of Public Works Art Center studio artists; these are the artists who rent studios in the building. Riley said these artists “create and inspire one another and truly add to the vibrancy of our town.”
The second exhibition is a collection of photographs titled “June.” The work is by local artist Stephanie Shank, who created detailed portraits of items once belonging to her late grandmother. Riley said her photographs “warm the heart and soul.”
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the PWAC is currently operating at limited hours. In June, the hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours may expand in July. The nonprofit asks that visitors wear masks while in the building and observe social distancing.
“We are spacious enough that visitors have reported feeling safe and comfortable in our large galleries, allowing for a relatively low-exposure excursion,” Riley said.
In recent weeks, a group of people protesting for racial justice marched past the PWAC as they carried their message of equality and peace into the heart of Summerville during a Black Lives Matter protest. Riley said as Summerville’s first community art center, the space is truly a place where everyone is welcome to express themselves through art.
“When we say that we are a community art center, we mean it, and it is our hope that our center is a place where the voices of our entire community can be amplified, including those who have historically been silenced or quieted,” Riley said. “We have work to do — don’t we all, always — but we will never stop striving to fully represent our community in the best ways we can, and to hold space for every person who has something to say.”
She said art is an effective communication tool and it allows people to have important and necessary conversations with both themselves and others in a way that nothing else can.
“It is especially critical during times of strife or trouble to allow people to process their feelings through creating or experiencing art, and we are here for all of that,” she added.