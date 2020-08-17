Public Works Art Center debuts first community exhibition

from page A1
Summerville’s Public Works Art Center is paying homage to its origins as a post office with a community exhibition titled “Postcards from the Pines.”
Located in the town’s former post office at 135 W. Richardson Ave., the center’s South Gallery now features “postcard size” artwork contributed by more than 60 local residents.
Created around the theme of “community at home,” the art varies in style and form. Art submissions were made from many different media including textiles, fiber work, watercolor, stained glass, copper, digital media, photography, clay, and much more. Artists as young as 5-years-old contributed their work.
“When we talked about creating a community art center it was so important from the beginning that there were opportunities for the community to truly be a part of it; past just visiting or taking classes,” said Jana Riley, executive director of the PWAC. “This means a lot to me because this is what it is all about.”
Riley said many of the people who participated told her that they used to make art but haven’t in awhile, and this show inspired them to create again.
In addition to “Postcards from the Pines,” there are two more exhibitions now open in the center. Located upstairs in the East Gallery is “Escape,” by Dos Bandidos and in the West Gallery is “Southern Textile Evangelism” by Diane Frankenberger. All three exhibitions are on view through Sept. 25.
Dos Bandidos, a creative team out of Charleston, made silkscreen prints inspired by their personal journey to find balance in an increasingly digital world. Riley said the show is inspiring during a time where it may feel as if people are “cooped up” in their homes and routines. And Frankenberger’s exhibition features large quilts that represent various topics ranging from slavery to morning prayers, women’s rights, stolen cars, redemption and social justice. The artist describes her work as “speaking thru cloth.”
The Public Works Art Center recently expanded its hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, visitors are encouraged to wear masks while inside the center. Staff members are diligent about sanitizing surfaces and ensuring that safety measures are in place, according to Riley. In addition, Riley said the center’s large spacious rooms allow visitors to spread out and maintain distance from one another.
When the center first opened earlier this year, artists rented studio spaces inside the building and groups began to rent the building for private events. Riley said the center was exceeding expectations in terms of revenue but when the pandemic hit in the spring, events were cancelled and some artists were no longer able to afford to rent their space. Just like that, the revenue streams began to dry up.
“After two years of working to get this opened, we are not going to let it knock us down but we could definitely use some support,” Riley said.
The center also relies on its monthly giving membership for funds. Supporters give on-going monthly contributions of $10 or $20. Riley said the art center is working to connect with more people in the community by collaborating with other area nonprofits and organizations including the Dorchester County Public Library and Dorchester Paws, the county’s only open-admission animal shelter.
The PWAC recently brought Emily Epling on board to work as the assistant director for the center. Epling is responsible for planning events and classes and working to expand programming opportunities.
A supplementary arts education program is the latest to be offered by the art center; take-home art kits are available for homeschoolers and virtual schoolers who may need a break from the quarantined routine.
In addition to expanding programs offered, Riley said the center is working on several outdoor events and upcoming exhibitions.
“It’s onward and upward,” she said.