Public Works Art Center celebrates one year

Through the low buzz of conversation, a collective sigh of relief was sensed as guests at the Public Works Art Center’s one year anniversary party, on the evening of February 18th, browsed the many rooms of artists’ work and with it, brought a feeling of normalcy. {/span}
In small, masked clusters, visitors surveyed the West Gallery titled “The Maker’s Show,” the Easy Gallery titled “Charting the Way: A Collage Show by Victoria Platt Ellis,” and the South Gallery titled “Love Letters: The Exhibition.” In simpler times, the event would have looked different. Still, even in the midst of such volatile times, staff at the art center were able to assemble a socially distanced celebration of their first full year of operation, marked on this third Thursday’s rainy evening.
The center shared art supply giveaways in addition to its studios art work displayed. Each studio held a different pace, whether it was Karen Burnish’s bright and bold painted canvases or Larry Alexis’s creative approach to recycling soda tabs, cans or even the interworking of old computers and transforming them into new structures or meanings. One of his pieces in particular, titled “Circuit City,” showcases a circuit board from an old computer that has been renovated to resemble a city.
The event also featured sweet treats by Charleston Pops, owned by locals Webb and Diana Cheshire.
As the Public Works Art Center prepares for its second year, the celebrations remind community members of all that it stands for in Summerville.