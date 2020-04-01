Public meetings continue digitally

Municipalities are taking a new approach to public meetings as the novel coronavirus pandemic grips the nation. As elected officials abide by social distancing guidelines, meetings are no longer held in person but instead are to be conducted electronically.
In Summerville, town officials are working on a plan to hold digital meetings through the app, RingCentral Meetings. Staff members are developing the procedure for receiving public comments. Agendas for the town meetings can be found on the town’s website, along with minutes of previous meetings.
The Goose Creek City Council will have electronic-only meetings some of which will be conducted via a telephone conference call. Community members may submit comments or questions by mailing them to the city clerk or emailing her at klovette@cityofgoosecreek.com. Emailed comments must be received at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the meeting.
In Moncks Corner, town leaders are still deciding how to conduct the next scheduled public meetings.