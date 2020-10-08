Private First-Class Tanner Riley named SCDNR's Statewide Officer of the Year for 2020

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has named its State and Regional Officers of the Year for 2020. Dorchester County Officer PFC Tanner Riley has been chosen as the State Officer of the Year.
This year’s awards ceremony took place virtually due to COVID-19 precautions taken by S.C. state agencies. Normally, officers, their families and agency leaders would gather together to share a meal and to honor the legacy of former SCDNR Law Enforcement Division Chief R.M. “Bobby” Gifford. The State Officer of the Year award is named in honor of the late chief.
Riley has more than lived up to the legacy established by Chief Gifford, according to a prepared statement released last week.
During the past year, Riley was involved with 245 individual cases and logged 448 hours of night patrol hours. Those cases included multiple citations for taking ducks out of season, taking waterfowl over bait, trespassing to hunt waterfowl, taking turkey out of season, trespassing to hunt turkeys, renegade hunter law violations, trespassing to hunt deer, untagged deer, “300 yard” violations, trespassing to fish, and night hunting for deer.
Some of Riley’s other major non-hunting-related cases involved taking prohibited sharks, possession of an American alligator, feeding/enticing an American alligator and Boating Under the Influence.
Riley also made 26 public presentations at events such as SCDNR TOMO youth hunts, Outdoor Dream Foundation youth hunts, Shop with a Cop during Christmas, an informative television segment on boating safety with Dorchester County, and an Adopt a Senior program presentation that was covered by news stations across the U.S.
Riley and wife Allison have been married for three years.
SCDNR Regional Officers of the year for 2020
Region 1: PFC George Caddell
Region 2: PFC Michael Kimbrell
Region 3: C/O Ethan Adair
Region 4: PFC Tanner Riley (Statewide winner)
Education: SSGT Charlotte McKee
Boating Officers of the Year:
Region 1: LCPL Shawn Hanna
Region 2: PFC Michael Kimbrell
Region 3: LCPL Stephen Bryant
Region 4: LCPL Thomas Buckhannon (NASBLA State Boating Officer of the Year)
Investigations: INV Damian Yongue
Source: SCDNR