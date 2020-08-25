Police: Man attempts to rob bank at drive-thru

Multiple units from the Summerville Police Department had to deal with an attempted bank robbery and a bomb threat on the same call. Information from the incident shows that rather than entering the bank the suspect decided on a different approach.
Police got a call around 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, about an attempted armed robbery at the South State Bank on N. Main Street. An incident report states a bank employee called 911 and informed dispatchers about a man standing in the drive-thru line saying he had bomb and demanded money.
Police said when they arrived they saw the suspect standing at the drive-thru window. The report states due to the seriousness of the threat, a responding officer placed the suspect at gunpoint. The report states after the suspect was ordered to put his hands in the air and get on the ground he complied.
Police said they were able to put handcuffs on the subject and led him away to a cruiser. The report states that when an officer asked the suspect what was going on he said, “I tried to rob that bank, that’s what I tried to do.”
Police said they then asked the suspect what he told bank employees and the suspect responded, “I told them I was going to blow this place up.” The incident report states the suspect was placed under arrest for attempted armed robbery and officers advised him of his Miranda Rights. He told police, when asked, that he understood those rights.
The report states the subject said told police he was dropped off earlier that morning near the bank but couldn’t recall who gave him a ride. During additional questioning officers said they asked once again exactly what he told the tellers at the bank. The report states the suspect replied, “I told them I was going to blow it up if they didn’t me any damn money.”
Police said they then transported the suspect, identified as Travis Clarke, to the Berkeley County Detention Center. Court information shows Clarke is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal and making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat. Information from the court shows his combined bond total is set at $350,000.