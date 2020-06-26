‘Playground in the Pines,’ an all-inclusive playground planned for Summerville

The Summerville Miracle League is currently raising funds to build the area’s first all-inclusive playground.
Dubbed ‘Playground in the Pines,’ the interactive space would replace the aging playground equipment inside of Saul Alexander Park, directly adjacent to the Miracle League’s all inclusive ball field on Laurel Street.
“We need a playground where all kids can play- not just have access- but have full immersion in play,” Doniger said. “Play that is for every level and every age is critical for cognitive development and socialization.”
Steven Doniger, a board member for the Miracle League, recently presented preliminary plans to the Summerville Town Council. He said not only would the playground be the first all-inclusive playground in Dorchester County, but also in the greater Summerville area. He emphasized that ‘all-inclusive’ is designed to accommodate children of all abilities; those with special needs and those without.
He added that the new playground would also be a "destination park," for families throughout the Lowcountry and the state.
In conjunction with the Summerville Miracle League, the project is also supported by the Summerville Parks and Recreation Department and Dorchester County.
About $230,000 in funds have already been secured for the project after Dorchester County Council in April contributed $100,000 for the playground project and the town received a Park and Recreation Development Fund grant for $100,000. The Miracle League has already raised $30,000 for the project as well.
The total cost of the project is unknown at this point as the project is still in a preliminary stage.
So far the design options include sensory-rich attractions that are easily accessible. Components may include an adventure trail or a musically-themed area; the park might be designed into specific zones for different kinds of play. Doniger said the updated park equipment and modern play structures would last for generations.
Saul Alexander Park was selected for the playground because of its proximity to the Miracle League Field and also the fact that the current playground equipment needs an update.
“Let’s develop a playground that provides the maximum amount of play for all kids, of all needs,” Doniger said. “When you see a child in a wheelchair and all they can do is transfer out of the chair (onto the playground equipment); that’s not acceptable. We can do better.”