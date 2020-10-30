Pinewood game with Northwood canceled over COVID-19 exposure

It looks like the season is over for one local football team and it may be over for another.
Tonight’s varsity game between Pinewood Prep and Northwood Academy has been canceled due to a Northwood player testing positive for COVD-19. Pinewood Athletic Director Andy Morgan said the game will not be rescheduled, but Pinewood is looking to add a game.
“We are searching for a team to play next week,” Morgan said. “Otherwise, our season will be over unfortunately.”
Neither Pinewood nor Northwood will qualify for the playoffs this season so tonight’s game would have been the season finale for both teams. The Panthers currently have a 1-7 record. The Chargers, who have announced no plans to add a game, are 0-6. Northwood also lost its first two games of the season when opposing teams had COVID-19 cases.