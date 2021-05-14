Pinelands Group Homes in Summerville has a new owner

North Carolina-based Broadstep Behavioral Health has acquired Pinelands Group Homes in Summerville.
Pinelands was established in 1996 and has four facilities in the Summerville area.
Pinelands provides programs for children and adolescents with behavioral, emotional and social disorders.
In a 2018 federal court case, Pinelands Group Homes was named in court documents that alleged the South Carolina Department of Social Services was slow to react to reports of mistreatment at the home. At the time, representatives from Pinelands denied the incidents ever occurred.
A statement from Broadstep said the purchase follows the company’s acquisition in January of Excalibur Youth Services, headquartered in South Carolina.
Broadstep was founded in 1972 and is a national provider serving children, adults and families with a range of services that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and other disorders, according to a prepared statement. The company operates 90 locations in Illinois, New Jersey, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin.