Pet therapy, playing a positive role in providing comfort during the pandemic

Back in early February, the Summerville Medical Center hosted a “Hugs and Kisses” event in light of the grueling year that many health care workers and patients have had in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pet therapy event was an opportunity for employees to experience an extension of the aid they have been providing.
Five therapy dogs participated in the event, all of which are current therapy dogs at the medical center, and brought much needed relief and support to staff members that work there. Michael McMinn, manager of volunteer services at Summerville Medical Center, said that the event was scheduled with an eye towards serving the staff, a group of the community that has undergone more stress and changes this past year than most.
McMinn emphasized the large turnout at the event, explaining that there was a consistent stream of staff coming out for a bit of TLC from furry friends. The event brought together staff members from most sectors of the hospital community.
“It was a chance to set aside the hardships for a few moments and just smile. In that moment, these caregivers got the long overdue opportunity to be the recipients of care,” said McMinn.
Becoming a therapy dog that brings this kind of relief takes dedication. In order for a dog to become a therapy dog, they must first go through a certified therapy training program. McMinn explained that it is at these types of training programs where the pups are provided with sufficient testing, registration, support and insurance.
Today, therapy dogs remain a crucial aspect of bringing comfort within various environments, as they provide a unique form of affection to others. McMinn mentioned that Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog organization, is a common place where dog owners take their dogs to become certified therapy pets.
Montese Fishel, tester and observer with Summerville location of Alliance of therapy dogs, first got involved with therapy dogs when she signed up her own dog, Buddy, for a training course. Fishel had long desired the opportunity to be part of animal assisted therapy within the context of a hospital or nursing home. Fishel bought a Labrador retriever that she named Buddy and, after receiving proper certification, the two were a pet therapy team for nearly 12 years.
“He went on a therapy visit to Cane Bay Elementary School two weeks before I had to have him put down. He had a stroke shortly before his 13th birthday,” Fishel said.
What started in February 2001, when Buddy and Fishel first embarked on the journey, continues today as Fishel has since then bought 2 yellow labs that she alternates between for therapy work.
“Buddy was a fabulous dog at both venues. His favorite was schools. He loved children,” Fishel said.
Although Alliance of Dog Therapy is one of the more popular organizations for getting a dog certified, there are several other evaluators in the Lowcountry.
“In a normal year, I evaluate between 5-10 teams. I know others do more, and some less,” Fishel said.
Fishel says that a dog must be at least a year old and have lived with the current owner for six months in order to be considered eligible for a training program. Once you meet with the organization for the first time, dog owners have only six months to finish the program.
“It can take as little as a week to complete. It’s up to the dog’s owner. There is an initial meeting where a test is given to see if the dog is suitable for therapy work,” Fishel said.
Pet therapy requires a dog that encompasses a calm and gentle disposition. Sweet, friendly and compassionate dogs are the most likely to be successful and impactful therapy dogs.
If the dog is found to be suitable, the dog and owner then accompanies the evaluator on at least three visits to pet therapy. The evaluator has a checklist of items to make sure the dog and owner will make a good therapy team. Fishel says that for new teams, he prefers to keep at least a week in between the visits so as to allow them to destress between visits.
After the evaluations are completed, the evaluator will give the owner paperwork to send to ATD and once ATD approves, the team is ready to go.
Fishel says that the length of a dog’s therapy career is completely up to the dog and the dog owner. While some dogs burn out after only a few years, some dog owners lose interest before that. However, there is no age they must stop by as long as they are healthy. In his case, Buddy had a love for being a therapy dog that age couldn’t compete with.
“Buddy had a therapy career from one year of age until he was almost 13 years old. Of course he slowed down with age. He just loved therapy work,” Fishel said.