Peaceful protesters bring Black Lives Matter march through Summerville

On Monday hundreds of protesters marched on Main Street in Summerville and rallied in Hutchinson Square to bring attention to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The group was peaceful and chanted phrases including "No justice, no peace," as they marched through the Flowertown in the Pines. A similar protest was held on Sunday where many people wore facial coverings in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many of the protesters wrote on their masks, “I can’t breathe.” Others held signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”
One sign read “PEACEFULLY marching for GEORGE FLOYD’S unpeaceful DEATH.”
Protesters carried signs that displayed the names of other black Americans whose lives were cut too short including Eric Garner, twelve-year-old Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and many others.
Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers thanked protesters for keeping the demonstration peaceful. He said organizers did a good job on both days to keep the gathering peaceful. He promised to escort the group safely back to their vehicles when they were finished with the march.
"Thank you, we appreciate you respecting our town- we respect you for your first amendment rights for a peaceful protest and we like it; this is a great idea."
During the protest, participants laid down on the ground in honor of George Floyd. Several protesters took turns sharing stories of how racism has impacted their lives. Others offered perspective on the turmoil and unrest happening in America because of racism. They spoke about what it is like to fear for their lives every day and to always wonder if they will be the next black person killed.
Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies were on sight to keep the peace and protect people as they exercised their constitutional rights. A line of National Guard troops stood in front of the Town Annex with shields. Officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Summerville Police Department, and Dorchester and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office all stood on guard throughout downtown. A helicopter whirled overhead. There were two SWAT vehicles escorting protesters as they marched to Hutchinson Square.
The large group was diverse. Young children alongside their grandparents as well as teenage activists and middle-aged protesters. There were people of many races joined together in unity.
Omari Brown, a student at Coastal Carolina University, said as a black man in America, he understands what is happening in the country right now and that not all cops are bad. He said bad cops should be turned in before they do harm. Brown pointed to all of the boarded up businesses in Summerville and said things can be replaced.
“We have a dead man,” Brown said. “All of this stuff can be replaced but you can’t get back another life,”
Another young man, Joey Benton, 17, attended Sunday’s protest with his father. Both of them are white and said they cannot stand by and be silent.
“We’ve seen the protests across the country along with what happened in Minneapolis- and across the nation for years- and we don’t want to stand by and just be another part of the problem,” Joey said.
His father, also named Joey Benton, added that joining the protest was their civic duty.
“We stand united against any sort of injustice- whether that is against black people, white, brown, Asian- it doesn’t matter,” Benton said. “We’re all equal and we should be treated equally rather than have a system that is inherently flawed.”
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sam Richardson was among the law enforcement officials at the march. As protesters gathered, a group of women holding signs greeted him as they made their way toward Hutchinson Square. Richardson asked them if they wanted to pray with him. They agreed and all knelt on the sidewalk next to Little Main Street.
After Richardson’s prayer ended, they all began to stand up but the women asked Richardson if they could also reciprocate his prayer. The group knelt for a second time and prayed together.
Richardson said they all prayed for “peace, unity, and brotherhood among all.”