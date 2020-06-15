About 200 people gathered in Hutchinson Square on Sunday to hold an evening of peaceful “Prayer in the Square.” On the same site earlier this month, protesters held anti-racism demonstrations and called for justice over the ongoing murders of black Americans.
Protests and prayer gatherings are happening nationwide after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Sunday’s prayer service was organized by the Summerville Area Ministerial Association (SAMA). The Rev. Anthony Thompson was the Keynote Speaker. Thompson’s wife was one of the nine African-American Christians murdered five years ago by white supremacist Dylann S. Roof.
Fourteen area clergy – black and white – participated in the prayer service. Together the group prayed for justice, peace and healing in the nation. The theme of the service was “. .. Act Justly,. .. Love Mercy.. .. Walk Humbly” from the Old Testament Prophet Micah (6:8) – “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.”
Members of the SAMA read a public statement on racial harmony.
“We are grieved to know that the roots of racism and hatred run deep,” read the statement. “Our area has a long history of racism seen in the slave trade and oppression of people of color; deep seated prejudice that has resulted in discrimination and, at its worst death.. .. Healing can only come as changes are made. Change must begin within ourselves as we seek awareness of the sins that so easily beset us and move forward to confess and repent of those sins and to move in new directions.”