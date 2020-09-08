Park Circle Gallery to exhibit works by members of Summerville Artist Guild

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department is pleased to announce that works by members of the Summerville Artist Guild will be on display at Park Circle Gallery through Sept. 29. The group exhibition is free and open to the public.
The Summerville Artist Guild will present its 44th annual judged exhibit, "A Closer Look." The group show features two-dimensional works by more than 30 of its members in a variety of subjects and mediums. Comprised of artists from Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston counties, guild members from all levels of expertise express their talents in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, and more. Ribbons for Best of Show as well as first place, second place, third place, and honorable mentions in multiple categories will be awarded by guest judge, Alana M. Knuff. Working primarily in oil, Alana creates in a style she calls “romantic realism” and is known primarily for her portraits and maritime paintings. Her artwork has won numerous awards and she has studied and exhibited both nationally and internationally, with paintings in private collections in Italy, Canada, and throughout the US. Alana demonstrates painting, tutors private lessons, and teaches portrait workshops.
The mission of the Summerville Artist Guild is to “bring together creative artists of various degrees of artistic development, for individual as well as group betterment, to exhibit their works, and to stimulate broader interest in the Fine Arts in the community." For more information, find them on Facebook as The Summerville Artist Guild.
The Park Circle Gallery is located at 4820 Jenkins Avenue in North Charleston, in what was formerly known as the Olde Village Community Building. Admission is free and free street parking is available on Jenkins Avenue in front of the gallery, as well as on the adjacent streets and in parking lots close by. The gallery is open 10:00am-6:00pm Tuesday-Friday, and Noon-4:00pm on Saturday. In compliance with safety recommendations from the CDC and SCDHEC, gallery capacity is currently limited to 10 people at a time. Staff and all visitors must wear a mask while they are in the gallery and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry. For more information about PCG, call 843-637-3565 or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org. For information on other Cultural Arts programs and artist opportunities, visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.