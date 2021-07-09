Pandemic helps the stars align for local chiropractor

For those who dream of starting their own business, hurdles and failed attempts tend to dull the ambitious spirit. But one Summerville couple continued on after five different attempts. It was the pandemic that fortified a determination to drive on and see it through.
Before moving to Texas to become a chiropractor, Dr. Greg Turpin, once studied theatre and acting at the College of Charleston, and he still dabbles in the craft. He’s been in a few movies and he recently took some work as an extra on the set of a show being filmed in Charleston. But the main role now for he and spouse Tammy Fontaine is proprietor, flipping the script on how neuromuscular therapy is delivered locally.
“We were both previously employed and we lost our jobs due to the pandemic and then after we lost our jobs we said what are we going to do?,” said Turpin, a Summerville High grad. “It was hard to find a job because everyone was laying everybody off-- so here’s our dream for years and years and years, here is an opportunity that we have, so let’s hop on it.”
Back in September of 2020 they decided to get started for a sixth time, on a plan to have the chiropractor come to the patient and Pro-Motion Chiropractic and Therapeutics began to take shape. The business model is being used in bigger cities and the couple thought the Charleston area was ripe for such a service.
Beginning in the Fall of last year, they said, they took what money they could gather and then traded in a Ford F-150 to purchase a Ford F-550 diesel passenger van. The van is designed to hold 29 passengers but they retrofitted it to be a traveling chiropractor’s office, complete with a treatment table. In March of 2021, they officially started rolling.
Right now the couple is focusing on small businesses looking to boost the morale, health and nimbleness of its employees. When a request is made to Pro-Motion, a meet-and-greet is done and then a time is scheduled for the mobile clinic to pull into the parking lot. Those employees wanting an adjustment wait at work until their name is called.
“It’s picking up and the more people actually see us and actually experience it, that’s when they get on board,” said Turpin. “It’s actually not any more expensive than any other chiropractor, but people think ‘Oh you’re coming to me or it’s VIP service and it’s a lot more expensive,’ It’s not.”
The two said the effort to get the business going has been hard. But they are close to getting over the hump where their plan is not a teetering venture on the brink but a success. The advice they like to give to those wanting to take the leap is, don’t let yourself get beat by the bad times.
“When you’re half way through hell, keep going,” Tammy Fontaine said, quoting Winston Churchill. “Just keep going, there is a lot to be said for perseverance and for innovation and to do something you’ve always wanted to do. Don’t stop.”
“It has been a long time dream of ours for years,” said Turpin. “There was always a reason not to do it and there is a reason it should be done and I’m happy that we did.”