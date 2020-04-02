Pandemic gun sales: “I’ve never been picked clean like this. It’s scary.”

All over the country sales of guns and ammunition are soaring. So much so the larger stores selling firearms have long waits to even get in and now some, if there is anything even available, are only taking orders online. But there are other options for concerned gun buyers worried about the spread and uncertainty of COVID-19.
When it comes its size and sales revenue, Big Bucks Pawn is a modest shop. It’s a garden-variety small business tucked into, a near vacant, shopping center at the corner of Highway 78 and College Park Road in Ladson. And if you are looking for a barometer on the amount of uneasiness a global pandemic can cause, it’s the perfect location.
“I’ve never been picked clean like this. It’s scary,” said Josh Bailey, owner of Big Bucks Pawn. The small shop has all but sold out of guns. A few shotguns are still on the wall and the handgun display case is mostly bare. Baily sells new and used firearms. All new guns come from larger distributors.
“I have never had any sales like this to think of,” he said. “In five years of being in this location and this month was probably double, almost triple of what we do normally.”
The shop has sold 50 AR-15’s in past few weeks which is an unheard of amount of product for Bailey’s shop. Handguns, both revolvers and semi-automatic have been the most popular though.
“We were ordering and ordering and ordering,” he said. “I remember one Friday morning I got eight or ten Glocks in and people were standing here waiting to purchase them before we even got them in inventory.”
And replenishing that inventory is becoming very difficult. Bailey and thousands of other shops get their firearms from big distributors and even they are in short supply.
“They are telling us they are we three weeks to a month out on most shipments, a lot of warehouses are pretty depleted of the most common stuff,” he said.
The shop is also seeing a lot of customers, who in the past, didn’t feel the need to own a firearm but are a little unsettled about what’s to come.
“I have sold guns to people who never thought they needed a gun and a ton of small business owners,” said Bailey.
So why are there so many gun buyers? Wouldn’t money be better spent on food and other essentials needed for the weeks and months to come? Bailey said while the purchases are a little over the top and to a point a little irrational, buyers aren’t consumed with an end-of-days type of mind set.
“I think most people are in fear of the unknown. I don’t think they are worried about a zombie apocalypse, I think they are more worried about survival,” he said. “If something were to get bad, they are more worried about food and rationing. They are worried about someone coming and taking what’s theirs.”