Palmetto Summerville Behavioral Health suspends in-person visitation

Palmetto Summerville Behavioral Health, a psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth, has taken proactive steps to keep patients and team members safe while serving the needs of the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Timothy Tharp, Interim CEO with the facility, said the mental healthcare center is closely monitoring information provided by government, regulatory and local entities.
“As leaders in mental healthcare, we are making every effort to avoid inciting unnecessary panic or anxiety among our clients and families, and we are taking every measure to protect them – along with our employees – during this dynamic situation,” Tharp said.
In the interest of protecting the health and safety of its patients, staff and our community, the following actions have been implemented at the facility located at 225 Midland Parkway.
- The facility is fully operational and serving the needs of the community. Individuals are screened upon entering the facility.
- Those in need of non-emergency behavioral healthcare, are encouraged to contact the facility rather than the local Emergency Department.
- The center is actively monitoring and responding to all recommendations made by the CDC and local regulatory and health authorities.
- In an effort to reduce the likelihood of community spread, all in-person visitation has been suspended (with limited critical exceptions). Clients are encouraged to use electronic methods to stay connected with loved ones including telemedicine, zoom, and extended phone time.
- Additional training has been implemented for all employees on hand washing and hand sanitization, and strict employee and client compliance with washing/sanitizing hands thoroughly and often.
- Team members have increased the frequency of the required cleaning and sanitization of the facility, including intake rooms, surfaces and common areas.
- The facility’s community education programs may be cancelled/postponed; follow the facility on Facebook for updates.