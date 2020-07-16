Outdoor pickleball courts coming to Doty Park

The Town of Summerville is getting its first two outdoor Pickleball courts free of charge.
Sponsored by the beverage company Sparkling ICE, the courts will replace the horseshoe pit area inside of Doty Park. Town officials estimate the project to be worth about $50,000. Construction is expected to finish this fall.
According to the town, there is no contract tied to the sponsorship. The beverage company did request that a sign acknowledging the sponsorship be placed permanently at the court.
Pickleball is currently offered inside of the Rollins Edwards Community Center and on some tennis courts in other town parks. The popular paddle ball sport involves two or four players hitting a perforated ball over a net. It combines elements of tennis and badminton.
“We have very loyal pickleball players that come every week and they are dedicated to the sport,” said Amy Evans, director of parks and recreation for the town.