Oscar Mayer Wienermobile takes a trip to the Low Country

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made several stops throughout the lowcountry over the past several days as part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast.” The drivers behind the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, Maggie Thomas and Molly Swindall, have been on the road since July of 2020.
The Wienermobile was in Charleston from March 11-14 and stopped at several locations during its time in the area including Berkeley County Animal Center, Dorchester Paws Adoption, The Axe Joint and the Summerville TBC Oyster Roast to name a few.
The Wienermobile allowed visitors to take photos with the truck, explore the inside of it and score some free Oscar Mayer paraphernalia.
When Thomas and Swindall first found out about the ‘hotdogger’ position through a news article, they sent in an application and awaited a response. Soon, they learned that they had been chosen to be two of the twelve total brand ambassadors that would join in driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile across the country.
Thomas says that the Wienermobile has been around since 1936 and starting around 1988, Oscar Mayer began hiring recent college graduates to drive the Wienermobile. Although they faced some troubles getting on the road during the thick of Covid, the journey has mostly gone as planned.
“Our start was delayed a month, so we began in July instead of June. But we've both found that now more than ever, people need a smile,” Thompson said.
The two first began driving in Madison, WI. in July. Now, a year later, they will make their way back to where it all began to complete their journey.
Thompson said that because of the collective stressors stemming from Covid, which the last several months have felt plagued by, the Wienermobile’s presence in each city seemed to make a much larger impact as they traveled throughout the country.
“We've heard people say that seeing it has been the best thing to happen to them during the pandemic or that we've made their week,” Thompson said.
Dating back to when the Wiendermoble was first invented, amidst the great depression, its intent was to disperse joy during the hard times. Thomas says that truth continues to ring true today, 85 years later, as the two have almost completed their year long journey together all taking place during the pandemic.
Thomas explained that she has always loved hotdogs because they bring out the kid in everyone. As they kickstart the final segments of their year long journey by heading back up to Wisconsin, the low country is left with a little bit more child-like joy.