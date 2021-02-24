One year anniversary of near fatal heart attack spurs free throw fundraiser at Trident Medical Center

For many, going to the gym is another part of a routine which makes up our day to day lives. For Dave Corless, adjunct professor at Charleston Southern University, his daily trip to the YMCA in Summerville was something he looked forward to.
“He loved to go to water aerobics class and then he did the stationary bicycle and that was just part of his routine,” said Kathy Corless, Dave’s wife.
So on the morning of Jan. 28, 2020, when Dave woke up to visit the gym, everything seemed to be extremely ordinary.
It wasn’t until Kathy got a call from the YMCA to meet Dave and a host of emergency personnel at the Trident Medical center that the day began taking an unforeseen shift.
While Kathy rushed to the hospital, two bystanders in the men’s locker room quickly responded to the critical situation.
What is believed to have happened is that as Corless experienced his heart attack in the locker room, he fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, causing significant cognitive impairment in addition to the cardiac arrest.
Two members of the YMCA who happened to be nearby stepped in to perform CPR on him, which they coincidentally were trained in.
As the men attempted to bring him back, a staff member on duty arrived with an Automated external defibrillator, or AED.
Emergency medical services were called as Corless showed no signs of improvement. Ultimately, Corless began breathing again with help from EMS workers and as he did, he embarked on a long road to recovery.
As Corless was shuffled into the intensive care cardiac unit at Trident Medical Center — where he stayed for the next three weeks — Kathy arrived at the scene.
Kathy and their daughter Kristy Blanco, radiology technologist at Trident Medical Center, awaited updates on Corless state.
“The cardiologist gave us a very grim report and we were shocked at that point” Kathy said. “He said, you know with something like this, 10 percent make it. So that was of course a shocker.”
Corless spent a total of six weeks at Trident Medical Center. After his three weeks in ICU, he was transitioned into a rehab area of the hospital for the following three weeks. When he was eventually discharged on Feb. 25, 2020, he was considered a miracle.
“We have so much to be thankful for. [after leaving the hospital] We had physical therapy for six months, we had occupational therapy for another three months and we had a speech therapist that came for five months to our house. So it is a long recovery, but he is alive and he is a gift,” Kathy said.
It has been nearly a year since the Corless’s official discharge date from the hospital and in return, Trident Medical Center hosted an inaugural free throw fundraiser to celebrate Corless’ anniversary of surviving his near fatal heart attack.
Corless, a former North Charleston High School basketball headliner, was once part of the SC state boys basketball back-to-back championships at North Charleston High School in 1961 and 1962.
At the event, Ali VanMetter, physical therapist at Trident Medical Center, Dr. Shasta Henderson, ortho/trauma surgeon at Trident Medical Center and Dr. Dondi Costin, President of Charleston Southern University, joined Corless.
All three attendees have had similarly distinguished basketball histories throughout high school and college.
The free throw contest, which raised money for the American heart association, stood as a reminder of Corless’s story and the importance of heart health at large.
The team of shooters were able to make 182 free throws in the allotted 10 minute time limit, contributing to a grand total of $5,000 raised.
Faculty at Trident Medical Center are already planning for next years free throw event, said Rod Whiting, vice president of PR and Communications at Trident Medical Center.
This year in March, Kathy and Dave will be celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.
A day that would look very different if not for the bystanders, YMCA staff members and the Trident Medical staff hadn’t been present at the time of need.
“We are the blessed family because I know that it doesn’t happen like that for every family, and we are so thankful,” Kathy said.