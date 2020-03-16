Officials say coronavirus claims first SC resident

A patient in Lexington County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus, officials confirmed late Monday morning.
The patient was described as "an elderly person" who was recently diagnosed, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, physician consultant for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The patient was being cared for at the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
“Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter," Traxler said.
This story is developing. Check back for more.
Closed schools. Grocery store shelves picked bare. Churches shuttered.
Three days after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina, communities around the state have been taking action to limit the spread of a new coronavirus that has sickened 28 people.
The South Carolina Senate is planning to hold a brief session Tuesday to take up legislation giving DHEC access to $45 million in reserves to respond to the outbreak, as McMaster requested last week.
A Senate committee is expected to advance the measure after questioning DHEC officials Tuesday morning. It is the only committee meeting this week not canceled. If the full Senate approves the measure Tuesday afternoon and unanimously agrees to let the vote sending it to the House be automatic, then the Senate will go home for the week, said Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney. He doesn't expect that to be a problem. The House is already on a scheduled furlough this week after passing its state budget proposal last Wednesday.
Both the Senate Finance meeting with DHEC and the full Senate will be livestreamed on SCETV. Lobbyists, media and the public in general are asked to watch the stream and not attend in person.
It might be worth noting that nine of the Senate's 46 members are at least 70 years old, while others have underlying health issues (at least two that I know of), making them among those most at risk of developing complications if they get the virus.