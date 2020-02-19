Nonprofit dance group raises money for charities

Earlier this month teenagers and adults gathered at the Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island, swinging their hips and tapping their feet to the sounds of Elvis Presley’s hit song, Hound Dog.
“Dance is just something that brings people together,” said Annalisa Blevins, a teenager and founding member of the nonprofit, Jitterbug Dance Relief. “It brings the community together and creates a safe place. Plus it is family-friendly for all.”
Jitterbug Dance Relief was founded by teenagers, Annalisa Blevins; Annie Polites and her brother, Will Polites. Their goal is to raise money through their love of swing dance. The trio of friends gather once a month at various locations near Summerville to teach dance lessons. The cost for lessons is $8 for individuals and $20 for a family. Proceeds raised are donated to a different charity every month.
Blevins said it all started in 2018 when Hurricane Florence hit her hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina. Soon after the storm, Blevins reconnected with a friend from back home who informed her that some people were still living in hotels from their homes being destroyed.The teens immediately looked for ways to help people get back into their homes by donating to an organization named WARM that helps rebuild houses.
Blevins said they could have raised money by doing a bake sale but they wanted to create an on-going fundraising initiative. In addition, she wanted the fundraising effort to be student-run and something they could still participate in while attending college classes.
Blevins’ family has Bolivian roots while Annie and Will have Greek heritage. Blevins said dance is a big part of both of those cultures and the three friends decided to incorporate dance into their fundraising strategy. Although swing dance is their signature dance style, Blevins said there is no limitation for dance moves with the Jitterbug. The group also offers line dancing and dance with popular mainstream music.
Ed Cobb, a swing dance instructor for the group, said participating in the classes provides multiple benefits.
“Charleston needs a place where people can go swing dance,” Cobb said. “The younger people develop social etiquette, self confidence, and a level of fitness other than just hanging around- that’s what attracted me to Jitterbug and made me donate my time.”
A typical class with Jitterbug will include a beginner dance lesson, followed by an advanced dance lesson then brings participants together as they rotate partners. After the lesson, participants learn more about disaster relief organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse.
Jitterbugs Dance Relief has recently donated money through dance to the Australian wildfire, and the Bahamas. To learn more visit the group on facebook at Jitterbugs Dance Relief, or email jitterbugsdr@gmail.com.