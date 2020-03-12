New mailing address, improved visibility for Journal Scene office

Located inside a historic building in downtown Summerville, the Journal Scene office now has a new mailing address; 103 Journal Alley.
Summerville Communications was required to obtain a new address after it sold part of its building to the Icehouse Restaurant last year. Prior to the sale, the restaurant was renting space. For nearly a decade, the Journal Scene shared an address with the Icehouse which frequently caused confusion for deliveries and visitors.
A new street sign for Journal Alley is visible on E. Doty Avenue. It directs motorists toward the one way street that runs between the Journal Scene and the Summerville-Dorchester Museum. In addition to the new mailing address, the Journal Scene has a new entrance which is directly adjacent to its former one.
History of the building
The 9,000 square-foot brick building was built in 1905 to house the first power plant for the Town of Summerville. In the 1920s, the building became an ice house which manufactured and sold ice for nearly 40 years.
In 1981 Bill Collins, editor of the Summerville Journal Scene, chose to relocate the weekly newspaper to the historic building- which had been vacant for at least a decade and was dilapidated.
“It looked like it needed to be condemned but we researched it and (discovered) it had been Summerville’s power company for the first street lights in town,” Collins said.
Collins said the building cost $110,000 and then the restoration totaled upwards of $400,000. After that expensive restoration was complete, the building had more space than the newspaper needed so different areas were rented out to tenants including a silk screen shop, a gift shop, and a French restaurant called La Citerne.
The Journal Scene received an award from the Summerville Preservation Society for the extensive restoration project.