New kids trail opens on Palmetto Trail in Peak

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation has partnered with the Kids in Parks program to install a new TRACK Trail along the Palmetto Trail in Peak, SC. Children and families are invited to hike the new TRACK Trail, which was installed on June 5 in conjunction with National Trails Day.
The trail in Peak is located on a section of the Palmetto Trail called the Peak to Prosperity Passage. Like the passage name, this new kids trail is going to help lead kids and families to new levels of prosperity through outdoor recreation, improved physical activity, and connection to place.
“We are excited to have partnered with Kids in Park and to offer the TRACK Trail program at our very popular Alston Trailhead,” said Mary Roe, Palmetto Trail Executive Director.
“Featured at the new Alston Trailhead kiosk are the hands-on brochures which will guide trail users to understand the Peak to Prosperity Passage history along with the many wild creatures and native fauna specific to this area.”
The Kids in Parks program has created a nationwide network of TRACK Trails, which introduce young people to the wonders of nature.
“With each of these trails, we hope to engage children in the joys of outdoor exploration for their well-being and the future stewardship of these amazing public spaces,” said Jason Urroz, Program Director for Kids in Parks, a program of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
Each of the TRACK Trails provides printed guides designed to turn an ordinary hike into a fun-filled, discovery-packed adventure. The guides allow young hikers to learn about and connect with the birds, trees, lichen, and other natural features found along the trail; and, one of the brochure-led adventures was designed specifically for the trail in Peak, highlighting the history of the railroad and town.
The fun doesn’t stop when the trail ends because kids can register their TRACK Trail adventures at KidsinParks.com to earn a series of prizes designed to make their next outdoor adventure more meaningful and encourage continued participation in the program. Since the program’s inception in 2009, more than 1.5 million adventures have been completed.
Now, through a grant provided by the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, Kids in Parks is bringing a network of 10 new trails to the state, with the trail in Peak being the first trail installed through this funding.
In addition to the trail locations, physicians throughout the state will begin prescribing outdoor recreation for the health of their patients. This prescription initiative is part of the national Park Prescriptions movement in which healthcare providers are recognizing the important health benefits associated with spending time outdoors in nature. One of the first doctor’s in the state to sign on to the Kids in Parks TRACK Rx program is the Board Chair for the Palmetto Conservation Foundation.
For more information about the Kids in Parks program or the TRACK Trail in Peak, please visit the program’s website at www.kidsinparks.com; and visit the Palmetto Trail’s website for more information about the Peak to Prosperity Passage and other segments of the Palmetto Trail at www.palmettoconservation.org.