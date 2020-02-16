New job opportunity for the lowcountry

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. A partnership between the U.S. Census Bureau and an Islamic civil rights group has ended just days after it was announced. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce, the agency that oversees the Census Bureau, confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is no longer a formal partner in efforts to promote Muslim American participation in the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)