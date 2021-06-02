New education/guide phone app available for Francis Marion National Forest information

The Francis Marion National Forest has partnered with STQRY to launch a mobile app for visitors.
The app features content such as trail information, recreational opportunities and visitor center locations.
One advantage is that is gives visitors access to essential information in the event there is no connectivity.
It also can get real-time visitor information to the user.
To get started, download the National Forest Explorer app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, then select Francis Marion National Forest from the list of national forests. The Francis Marion page may also be accessed at https://fmnf.oncell.com/en/index.html.
STQRY, a leader in the mobile tour space for destinations, helped Francis Marion National Forest launch the app. The forest will continue to use the STQRY app builder to extend the experience with more points of interest and additional wayfinding information.