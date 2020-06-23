New county numbers on COVID-19 testing

The latest numbers for June 23, from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show 890 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.
Statewide, as of June 23, the total number of confirmed cases is 26,572, probable cases to 41 with confirmed deaths being 673, and zero probable deaths.
Locally, the most recent numbers show Berkeley County has 47 new cases, Charleston County has 211 and Dorchester County has 30.
DHEC’s COVID-19, S.C. Emergency Response Team, is now putting together data to determine the number of tests completed in each county to help the public get a better idea on the number of positives compared to the number of tests.
In the tri-county, DHEC reports that estimated cumulative tests as of June 22, for Charleston County is 29,569, Berkeley County has tested 7,528 people and Dorchester County has tested 7,785.
As on June 22, the estimated cumulative positives for the three counties show Charleston County having a 7.6% positive rate, Berkeley County has a 9.2% positive rate and Dorchester County has a 5.4% positive rate.
On June 22, in South Carolina there were 5,122 tests performed resulting in a 17.4% positive rate. DHEC’s latest announcement also stated that there are 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.