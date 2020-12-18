New CEO named at Summerville Family YMCA

The Summerville Family YMCA Board of Directors has named Joe Debney as the new chief executive officer.
Debney brings extensive leadership experience in large teams and operations, strategic planning and fundraising, as well as an impressive history of civic and community involvement.
“Joe has a wealth of experience and a deep familiarity with Summerville,” said Nick Nydegger, chair of the board of directors of the Summerville Family YMCA. “He is positioned well to lead the Y on pressing issues in the community with humility, Christian values and a family-first mission.”
A graduate from Charleston Southern University, Debney served 10 years as the executive director for the Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration. There, he worked with various government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Previously, Debney was the executive director for the Dorchester County Board of Elections and Registration and a program manager for the South Carolina State Election Commission.
For more than a decade, Debney has been a member and volunteer at the Y. He also volunteers at the Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Commission and has served on the Dorchester County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
“I am honored to have been given this opportunity to lead an organization to which I am deeply connected, and serve as the next CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA,” Debney said. “The Y provides so many opportunities to lift up, strengthen and support our youth and families. It is my vision for our Y to become an even greater advocate, collaborator and leader throughout our region, helping to bridge the opportunity gap for all.
“I would also like to recognize our interim CEO Jan Parsons for her dedication to the Y mission, staff and the Summerville community,” Debney said. “Her leadership has been outstanding through this transition period.”
Debney and his wife, Jana, have three children and live in Summerville. He will join the Y and assume the role of the CEO on Jan. 1.
The Summerville Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization, as well a cornerstone that puts Christian principles into practice through programs that build a health spirit, body and mind for all. Find more information at www.summervilleymca.org.