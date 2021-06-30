Neighborhood swim teams glad to be back in the water, gearing up for CCAA's City Meet

After missing out on last summer's fun due to COVID-19 concerns, neighborhood swim teams have enthusiastically returned to the pools, carrying on all the long-standing traditions of the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association.

Things aren’t back to normal just yet, but this summer 18 teams are participating in the association’s summer swim league. For years, the league has been as much about fun as it has competition.

“My kids love the summer league so much,” said Jessica Sapko, who has two daughters on the Legend Oaks Swim Team. “They like the team atmosphere and the cheering so getting back to everyone coming together for this has been wonderful. Grace swims year-round, but the summer league is what she lives for. Both she and her sister, Stella, were very excited about getting back in the pool this summer.”

Traditionally, twice a week during the season young swimmers, many of them wearing decorative paint on their arms, legs and faces, compete against swimmers from other Lowcountry neighborhoods during meets featuring a festive atmosphere. This summer, most teams are having fewer meets than in the past but speculation is teams will eventually return to pre-COVID schedules.

On a picture perfect night for a meet recently, Crowfield hosted Sha-Mel-Lon on June 22. The parking lot was packed with cars and a food truck pulled up outside the pool, serving parents and swimmers aplenty. The only noticeable difference from years past was parents having to watch from outside the fence, a few feet further away.

But nobody was complaining.

“Last night was beautiful,” Crowfield Killer Waves coach Andy McBride said. “That was a beautiful sunset. The competition is about having fun and enjoying that swimming fun with your friends, something that’s not school related. It’s great to see them being kids again.”

The league lineup has changed slightly this year. Dunes West and Belle Hall used to participate but decided to compete in a different league this summer. Coosaw Creek and Pine Forest usually compete but opted to not have a team this summer. Coaches from other teams say they wouldn’t be surprised if the two Dorchester County neighborhoods return to the league eventually.

Two new teams have been added, the North Charleston Barracudas and the Cane Bay YMCA Kraken. Teams returning from the summer of 2019 are Ashborough, Country Club of Charleston, Crowfield, Daniel Island, Fort Johnson, Hobcaw, James Island, Legend Oaks, Longpoint, Newington, Northbridge Terrace, Parkshore, Shadowmoss, Sha-Mel-Lon, Snee Farm and the Summerville YMCA.

The Barracudas, which have 95 team members this summer, swim out of the North Charleston Aquatic Center that was completed last summer. The team jumped out to a 5-0 start in its debut season and is looking to make some noise at the league’s season-ending championship meet, also known as the City Meet.

“Snee Farm is the team to beat once again, but I think we could place in the Top 5,” North Charleston coach Doug Fetchen said.

The 2021 City Meet is scheduled for July 9-11 at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Coaches and swimmers are giddy for the opportunity to see how they stack up against other squads.

“Like everything else in the whole world we were put on hold,” McBride said. “We’re slowly bringing everything back. It looks like everything is going to come back for us. Last year, the teams and communities that had real strong organizations were able to keep them together for now. Some are still on hiatus but things are looking better.”