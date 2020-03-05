National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for much of Lowcountry

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Dorchester and Berkeley counties until further notice.
Residents in low lying areas or areas prone to flooding should seek higher ground.
The Santee River near Jamestown was at 14.8 feet at 9 a.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 10 feet. At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable.
The forecast is that the river will rise to near 14.9 feet by Friday morning before it slowing begins to fall.
In Dorchester County, the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry was at 11.4 feet at 9 a.m. Flood stage is 10 feet.
At 12 feet, most homes on Happiness Lane are accessible only by boat. Flooding also occurs along roadways south of Highway 17
Minor flooding is occurring now and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to near 12.2 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rising may be take place thereafter, forecasters said.
National Weather Service forecasters said rain will continue Thursday night, but Friday will usher in clear skies and sunshine for the weekend. Highs are forecast to be in the low 60s and lows will be in the mid 30s and 40s through Sunday.