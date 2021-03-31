N. Main Street Food Lion opens its doors to Summerville community

Food Lion announced in June of last year that it planned to expand its network throughout the Carolinas and Georgia in the coming months. This spring, those expansions have been seen in action as a second new Food Lion has opened in the Summerville area.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, announced last year in a press release that it would no longer operate stores under the Bi-Lo banner. The company stated at that time that it planned to sell 62 stores to Food Lion.
Today, March 31, the newest Food Lion in Summerville has officially opened its doors to the public at its location of 1625 N. Main St., Ste 108, Summerville, S.C. 29483.
Marion Matthews, store manager of the new N. Main Street Food Lion location, moved to Summerville 33 years ago and began to establish roots in the community. Now, Matthews is optimistic about the new beginnings the company is creating in the area.
"I'm very excited about opening up our communities new Food Lion in the community that I have grown to love,” Matthews said in a press release. “I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life and hope to make a positive impact to the community."