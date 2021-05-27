More mining requests filed in Dorchester County

A mining company that already has a presence in Dorchester County has applied for a state permit to conduct additional mining operations just outside Summerville, records show.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently sent notices to let the public know about the proposal from Murray Mines Inc.
Murray already has soil and sand mining operations in Dorchester County, and said it its application it would like to mine sand, sand/clay and topsoil at a site about 9.5 miles southwest of Summerville.
The permit request states the new site is 1.9 miles southeast U.S. Highway 17A (Walterboro Road) and Clubhouse Road (S.C. Secondary Highway S-18-84). The application on DHEC’s website shows eight additional phases being considered, totaling 559 acres.
Such operations dot rural Dorchester County. Residents have complained about the truck traffic damaging roads not meant for such heavy machinery. But because of the growth and construction in the area and across the state, the mining operations are here to stay, officials and observers say.
“Sand and dirt mining is a necessary process. The material is used for everything; to build roads, to build homes and it’s really a part of every industrial process you can think of,” said Riley Egger, land, wildlife and project manager at the Coastal Conservation League. “Where we are kind of coming in at a clashing point is when we’re taking away these resources from one community in order to build up another.”
The conservation league works to protect the natural landscapes, wildlife, clean water and quality of life in South Carolina. The group says such mining is necessary but continues largely unregulated in the state and mainly impacts quiet rural communities.
“People are having to deal with the dust from sand mining, their having to deal with the noise, they’re having to deal with the degradation of the roads,” Egger said. “So instead of becoming this kind of quiet oasis, it’s becoming, like this noisy industrial town.”
While sand and dirt seems ubiquitous, it doesn’t take away from the fact they are important resources. Aside from immediate impacts to the quality of life, long-term impacts are still unknown.
“We don’t really even know what the cumulative impacts are in terms of excavating, 5 acres here, 6 acres there, 100 acres here, 500 hundred acres here,” she said.
“What impact is that having on the overall environment and its resiliency in general. Those are questions that we really don’t have the answers to yet.”
The Coastal Conservation League is behind a bill in the Statehouse that would begin to add more regulations to the industry. Bill H3892 would prohibit DHEC from issuing a sand mining permit or issuing a solid waste facility from being permitted to occur within 2 miles of any protected greenspace, natural area or park.
“That is really the first step in trying to address some of these impacts and it’s really a common sense way that we can achieve that,” she said.