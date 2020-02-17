Monthly Morning Power Hour For the Community

There will be a power hour this Wednesday from 7:30- 9:30 AM at Town Council Chambers hosted by The Chamber.
“We’re excited to learn about what possibilities are in store, as well as what our citizens and business community can do to be engaged in supporting a trail system.” said Kevin Szostak, Director of Investor Services.
The power hour serves as an opportunity for the members to inform the public on important information and trending topics in the community. The event features different topics and expert speakers.
The information theme for the event is Summerville/Dorchester Trail System: Going the Distance. The speakers for the event are:
Eric Davis, Director of Parks & Recreation, Dorchester County
Jon Franko, Community Member, Leadership Dorchester c/o 2014
Russ Cornette, Director of Public Works, Town of Summerville.
And the presenting speaker for this power hour is Seamon Whiteside.
“Through research and collaboration with our local partners, as well as visiting other communities throughout the southeast during our numerous Inter-City Visits, we believe that a robust trail system will encourage economic development, community connectivity, and generally benefit our region’s quality of life.” Szostak said.
This event is free and open to the public and will have a networking and coffee hour at 7:30 A.M, and the program will start at 8:00 AM.
Town Council Chambers, Town Hall Annex, 3rd Floor, 200 South Main Street, Summerville, SC.
Power Hours are held on the third Wednesday of each month from 7:30 am to 9:00 am in various locations.