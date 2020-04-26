Meet one of the essential workers keeping Summerville beautiful

Rosario Boyd counts himself lucky to still have a job to go to every day, especially one that he loves.
An employee of the Town of Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Department, Boyd works in the ground maintenance team along with about two dozen others. He mows, prunes and mends in each of the town’s 11 parks.
He sustains Summerville’s identity as a Flowertown in the Pines where azaleas bloom in glory.
About a month ago Boyd was sure that his hours would be cut as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced a lockdown. To his relief, his department was spared from furloughs or layoffs.
“I have continued to work- that was a blessing to be able to continue to work,” Boyd said.
More than 300,000 South Carolinians have filed for unemployment in recent weeks as COVID-19 has spread throughout the state.
Because much of his labor is outside, Boyd said his job has been slightly easier to adjust to federal guidelines for social distancing. He used to work four people to a crew but now they are two. Work hours have been staggered so his team members are not congregating in common areas at the start or end of a shift. He said the parks and recreation department has been very understanding of the necessary changes.
The town’s walking trails have remained open but playgrounds and ball fields are closed. Boyd said the absence of community members in the parks has weighed on him.
“I miss the people coming out and enjoying the parks and walking around downtown... I miss people seeing our work and appreciating it,” Boyd said. “But we know everyone has to follow the guidelines.”