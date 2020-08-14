Mask ordinance will remain in place

The Summerville Town Council has ruled to extend the emergency ordinance requiring masks. The ordinance states the public must wear face coverings inside businesses where face-to-face interaction occurs and outside where social distancing is not possible through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The vote was made at the regular scheduled monthly council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13. Councilmembers maintained the decision is in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Recently the Journal Scene reported that a Summerville business had to call police and a customer was eventually arrested for trespassing after he refused to leave the store because he was not wearing a mask.
In the meantime, all Council, Committees, Boards, and Commission meetings have the ability to be held electronically through Thursday, September 10. The Town will host meetings through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the Internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones. The public can watch meetings by clicking the ‘live meetings’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website.