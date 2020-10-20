Man hospitalized with burns sustained in Summerville mobile home fire

At 9:29 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020, Dorchester County Fire Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 115 Milindas Lane located off N. Maple Street near US Highway 78 in the greater Summerville area.
Approximately 22 fire personnel arrived on scene and found a mobile home with smoke and fire conditions coming from the structure.
Summerville Fire Rescue provided automatic aid and located one resident inside the home. Dorchester County EMS treated the resident for burns and smoke inhalation. The resident was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina. No other injuries were reported.
Dorchester County Fire Chief, Tres Atkinson said “I am proud of the cohesive response by all agencies. The dedication and high-level of service demonstrated by each and every first responder is a true testament to our motto and guiding principle- One County, One Mission.”
Summerville Fire Chief, Richard Waring echoed Chief Atkinson's sentiments adding "last night's response is proof that properly trained and equipped firefighters and quick response times through automatic aid save lives."
The fire was contained to one room inside the residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Source: Dorchester County Public Information Office