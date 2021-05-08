Longtime Trident United Way employee honored for years community service

In a surprise meeting with Trident United Way’s (TUW) President and CEO, a TUW employee who has given years to the organization was honored for her efforts in serving the community.
TUW said Cathy Easley had quite the surprise when TUW’s President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney, called her for a meeting. Easley had no idea what it was about but she soon discovered it was not business as usual.
The gathering was a celebration in Easley’s honor for her 30 years of service to the community through her work at Trident United Way. TUW said Easley is the Associate VP of Integrated Community Services. She is in direct contact with community partners who serve people with various needs for assistance.
She currently leads the way with Trident United Way’s financial stability work, including AmeriCorps, CharityTracker, the Safety Net Assistance network, free tax filing and two Resource Connection Centers.
“Who does anything for 30 years, Cathy is that person and that’s serving,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president & CEO. “Cathy can be relied on at all times to do the right thing, make the right call, treat others with respect, dignity and respond in all circumstances with humanity.”
TUW’s statement said that through economic downturns, disaster response, COVID-19 and helping neighbors overcome everyday hurdles to financial independence, Easley has been on the front lines to help. The organization said she was instrumental in Trident United Way opening Resource Connection Centers in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties to serve people closer to where they live.
“I cannot even describe the honor and privilege it has been to be at this incredible organization for 30 years,” Easley told those at the meeting. “The people I’ve met, here and in the community, watching this community be so invested in changing lives and making lives better and working together to make those lives better, it’s been an honor to be part of that.”
Easley said she plans to continue her work with TUW and help the community anyway she can.
Time will tell whether Cathy can rack up another 30 years at Trident United Way, but it’s a safe bet she and her husband will be serving our community anyway they can.