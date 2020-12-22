Local politicians applaud spending package

from A1
A COVID-19 relief package made its way through Congress Monday that was including in a $1.4 trillion government spending bill, and at least two U.S. politician from South Carolina are praising the effort.
U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-South Carolina) applauded House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Package, 2021, which includes critical support for South Carolina communities.
“I am pleased that this legislation contains significant investments in South Carolina communities,” Clyburn said. “It is especially essential during this pandemic that every American have affordable access to health care, education, housing, internet, and economic opportunity. The investments in this bill will make progress in all of these areas throughout South Carolina and the Sixth Congressional District.”
Tim Scott, Republican U.S. Senator representing South Carolina, commented on Twitter the “Help is on the way for South Carolinians. I authored more than a dozen provisions in the major #COVID19 relief, government funding, and tax packages currently before Congress.”
Contained in the massive spending plan, is a provision to send $600 checks for many Americans, billions of dollars in loans for small businesses, federal funding to help distribute vaccines and the continuation of two federal unemployment programs that have assisted millions of Americans during the public health crisis.
Scott said he authored more than a dozen provisions to help American families, students and workers.
“I am thrilled to have secured more than a dozen provisions helping South Carolina families and small businesses in the COVID-19 relief, government funding, and tax extender packages,” Scott said. “Whether it’s improving educational access for students during the pandemic, providing more resources for small businesses to stay open and their workers to stay employed, increasing broadband access to aid with telehealth, or a number of other solutions, this is a great step forward. I will continue working to ensure access to opportunity for all through the pandemic and into the future.”
The pandemic relief package provides the following resources for the fight against COVID-19:
$20 billion for the purchase of new vaccines. This will make the vaccine available at no charge for anyone who wants it.
$8 billion for vaccine distribution.
$20 billion to assist states with testing.
$600 stimulus checks for both adults and dependents.
Temporarily extends a number of CARES Act-created unemployment programs. Additional $300 a week for 10 weeks (through March 14, 2021). Extends PUA through April 5, 2021
$10 billion to childcare centers to help with reopening.
$4 billion to aid the fight against substance abuse, which has spiked during COVID-19.
$25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance. Extends the eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021
$45 billion in transportation funding.
$13 billion to support farmers and the agricultural sector.
The national impact of the coronavirus relief provisions is three-fold and includes COVID-19 Relief Provisions, Appropriations Provisions and Legislative Provisions.
Speaking on the floor of the House in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday morning, Clyburn said Americans would benefit greatly by the bill’s passage.
“While today’s vote to provide relief to families who are suffering due to circumstances far beyond their control is welcome, it is long overdue and insufficient to fully meet their needs.
“This short-term package will provide direct payments, an unemployment benefits extension, and some assistance to help families afford rent, food, water and broadband.
“I applaud our Speaker for negotiating these critical provisions and my colleagues who came together in a bipartisan way to drive this compromise. But this package must be viewed only as a down payment.
The COVID-19 relief package contains $81.9 billion in total education-related relief. that includes a COVID-19 relief package of $4.1 billion for the Governors Emergency Relief Fund, specifically earmarked for the following:
- $1.35 billion for an overall GEER to aid schools
- $2.75 billion specifically for non-public schools to help with fight the virus with cleaning supplies, building improvements and training.ng loss
“COVID has left too many parents and their children without access to the educational environment they need,” Scott said. “The GEER provisions will ensure states have the ability to aid their students as they see necessary, which I believe will help more students find the best possible educational environment in these challenging times. Public, private, parochial, charter, virtual or homeschool – whatever is best for our students is where our resources should go, period.”