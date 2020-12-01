Local orthodontist Dr. Britt Reagin appointed to state dental board

Gov. Henry McMaster has selected Dr. Britt Reagin to serve on the South Carolina Board of Dentistry. Reagin will represent the 1st Congressional District during his term of service.
The eleven-member board on which Reagin will serve is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the state’s dental practice codes, which are written by the state legislature. The board approves licenses and develops standards, codes, and guidelines for dentists, dental hygienists, and dental technicians certified in South Carolina. It also fields complaints, conducts investigations, and takes disciplinary actions to ensure public safety.
“I am honored to be chosen to serve on the State Board of Dentistry. My goal is to do what I can within my role to maintain the highest standards in dentistry for the people of SC. This appointment will provide another avenue by which I can serve our community,” Reagin said.
Reagin began his higher education in South Carolina, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Charleston in 1998. In 2003, he graduated in the top of his dental school class from the Medical University of South Carolina where he was awarded as an Annual Scholar. He obtained his Orthodontic certificate and master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Beyond Dr. Reagin’s formal education, his commitment to academics and research has been rewarded several times with publications in multiple scientific journals.