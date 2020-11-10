Local DHEC COVID-19 testing
Last week officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the state may be in the beginning stages of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases. DHEC released a statement saying getting tested is as important as ever.
The health agency said testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms. Testing can keep those infected from infecting others, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
DHEC health officials say those who should get tested included those who are out-and-about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask. DHEC recommends individuals get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. This week testing is going on in most counties across the state.
Berkeley County
•Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Goose Health Center, 106 Westview Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445
•November 12th & 13th, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445
•November 14th, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445
•Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moncks Corner Health Department, 109 W Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Dorchester County
•Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summerville Health Department, 500 North Main Street, Suite 9, Summerville, SC 29483
Charleston County
•Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Northwoods Public Health Clinic, 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Suite #A20, North Charleston, SC 29406
•November 12th & 19th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Health Clinic, 1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy., #100, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466
•November 16th-18th, Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
•November 21st, 2 p.m. – 5p.m., La Mexicana, 2665 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418
The health agency reports that there are currently more than 220 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.