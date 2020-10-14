Local counties seeing thousands of in-person absentee votes

Election Day is just weeks away and local counties are seeing a brisk turnout with early in-person absentee voting. In Berkeley County they are reporting that since in-person absentee voting started on Oct. 5, there have been 4,807 votes an average of about 600 per day. More still, thousands of requested ballots are starting to arrive in voter’s mailboxes.
In Berkeley County, voting machines will also be available for, in-person absentee voting weekdays beginning Oct. 19-30, at the Hanahan Library and the St. Stephen Library on Ravenell Drive.
Meantime early in-person voters are dealing with some wait times in Moncks Corner but casting a vote in 2020 will take a little patience.
Some wait times varied on Oct. 14, from 30-minutes to an hour. At one point the line that morning stretched around the building on Belt Drive. (Video)
Dorchester County reports that since the first day of early in-person absentee voting on Oct. 5, there have been over 2000 voters show up at the location in St George and the wait times are minimal.
When asked if there were any issues with getting requested ballots mailed out, a county spokesperson said there were no issues with delivery other than taking a couple of extra days for the requested ballot to get to the voter.
Dorchester County is planning to see an extra 1,500 voters a day once additional locations open on Oct. 19. The sites will be located at Rollins Edwards Community Center on Hickory Street in Summerville and Wescott Park Community Center off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston.